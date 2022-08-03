Conner is listed as the Jaguars' No. 3 running back on the first unofficial depth chart of training camp, James Johnson of USA Today reports.

The rookie fifth-round pick has made a strong impression early in camp and has come out ahead of Ryquell Armstead. James Robinson (Achilles) and Travis Etienne (illness) are unsurprisingly listed as Jacksonville's top tailbacks, but neither is expected to play Thursday in the Hall of Fame Game versus the Raiders. Conner could see extensive run in his first action of the preseason.