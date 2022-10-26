Conner has a chance to contribute in the Jacksonville offense after fellow running back James Robinson was traded to the Jets, Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union reports.

Coach Doug Pederson said JaMycal Hasty will get more carries off the bench to avoid overworking Travis Etienne, who now stands unquestioned as the Jaguars' lead back. Conner, a rookie fifth-round pick, has been a healthy scratch for the entirety of his rookie season, stuck behind Robinson, Etienne and Hasty. The rookie now has a chance to be active on gamedays, though it sounds like he'd merely be the No. 3 back behind Etienne and Hasty -- a role that wouldn't necessarily entail carries this Sunday in London against the Broncos.