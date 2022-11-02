Conner played one offensive snap during Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Broncos.
The 22-year-old was active for the first time this season but saw minimal action in his NFL debut. Travis Etienne is now Jacksonville's workhorse with James Robinson sent to the Jets, leaving JaMycal Hasty to work as a distant No. 2 option. Conner is unlikely to see much playing time while Etienne and Hasty remain in good health.
More News
-
Jaguars' Snoop Conner: Moves up depth chart•
-
Jaguars' Snoop Conner: Inactive Week 1•
-
Jaguars' Snoop Conner: Can't get going in preseason finale•
-
Jaguars' Snoop Conner: Used in second-string role•
-
Jaguars' Snoop Conner: Stays busy in preseason opener•
-
Jaguars' Snoop Conner: Listed as No. 3 back•