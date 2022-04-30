The Jaguars selected Conner in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 154th overall.

This could spell trouble for Ryquell Armstead in the Jacksonville backfield with Conner entering the fold from Ole Miss. Conner is a dense, powerful runner at 5-foot-10 and 222 pounds. Ole Miss employed a deep committee in the backfield last season but Conner was the hammer in short-yardage situations as he punched in 13 touchdowns on 130 carries. He lacks top-end athleticism but he has the frame and leg drive to be useful in similar situations to what he was utilized in at Mississippi.