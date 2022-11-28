Conner rushed three times for 11 yards during Sunday's 28-27 win against Baltimore.
The rookie fifth-round pick saw game action for the second time this season and worked as Jacksonville's No. 2 tailback behind JaMycal Hasty after Travis Etienne (foot) exited with an injury. Even if Etienne is forced to miss some time, Conner is unlikely to see much of an uptick in playing time after the Jaguars claimed Darrell Henderson off waivers last week.
