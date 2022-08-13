Conner rushed seven times for 21 yards and caught both of his targets for 11 yards in Friday's 24-13 preseason loss to the Browns.

Conner also had a 21-yard kickoff return. Travis Etienne got the start in the backfield on Jacksonville's first-team offense, but Conner checked in next once second-string quarterback C.J. Beathard entered the game. James Robinson (Achilles) is expected to platoon with Etienne once Robinson's back to full health, but Conner appears to be the leading candidate for the third-string running back role, and the rookie's ability to contribute on special teams should help him secure a roster spot.