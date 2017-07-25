Jean-Baptiste (shoulder) was signed by the Jaguars on Tuesday.

Jean-Baptiste has appeared in just four career NFL games after being selected by the Saints in the second round of the 2014 draft. He was most recently released by the Chiefs in June, but will now look to catch on as a reserve cornerback or special teams player in Jacksonville.

