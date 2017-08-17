Play

Charles saw limited action in last week's preseason opener, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Charles didn't do much in his preseason action, with his most notable play being a missed tackle. He'll look to improve in the coming weeks as he prepares for another year as a backup along the defensive line.

