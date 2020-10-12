Hauschka missed both field-goal attempts and converted both extra-point attempts during Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Texans.

The 35-year-old missed time with a knee injury after signing with the Jaguars in late September, and his debut with the team was an ugly one. Hauschka missed a chip shot from 24 yards wide left and alarmingly shorted his other attempt from 49 yards despite solid conditions. Jonathan Brown is on the practice squad and could receive an opportunity if Hauschka quickly doesn't show some improvement. It's unclear if/when regular kicker Josh Lambo (hip) will be able to return from injured reserve, though he's already spent the three-game minimum on the shelf..