Jaguars' Stephen Hauschka: Not available Sunday
Oct 4, 2020
Hauschka (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Hauschka signed with the Jags on Monday and was considered questionable with the knee injury, but he won't be suiting up for Week 4. Aldrick Rosas was promoted from the practice squad Saturday and will handle kicking duties for Jacksonville.
