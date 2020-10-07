Hauchscka (knee) isn't on Wednesday's injury report, so he should be ready to take over kicking duties Sunday against the Texans.

Hauschka was the third Jacksonville kicker to miss time due to injury this season when he failed to suit up against the Bengals in Week 4, paving the way for Aldrick Rosas' promotion from the practice squad. Now that Hauschka's healthy again, he's set to make his Jaguars debut Sunday in Houston.