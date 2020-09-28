Hauschka signed with the Jaguars on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Jaguars needed a new kicker with Josh Lambo (hip) on IR and Brandon Wright dealing with a groin injury. Hauschka and Aldrick Rosas both tried out with the team, and Hauschka won the job. The 35-year-old Hauschka has struggled in recent years, connecting on just 79 percent of field goals, but he'll have a chance for a fresh start in Jacksonville. However, the Jaguars have attempted just three field goals through three weeks, so his opportunities could be flaky with the new squad.