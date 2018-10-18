Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Back at practice Thursday
Yeldon (foot/ankle) is expected to be participate in Thursday's practice.
Yeldon was sidelined at Wednesday's practice after appearing on the Jaguars' injury report yet again with foot and ankle concerns. Nevertheless, it looks like the injuries remain minor for the tailback, and there has been nothing to suggest that Yeldon will not be on the field come Sunday. Additionally, Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is not in line to practice Thursday, which is putting his status for Sunday's game against the Texans in real doubt. Yeldon is in line to assume the role of starting running back yet again in Week 7.
