Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Busy in passing game

Yeldon took 10 carries for 39 yards and caught five of six targets for 73 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings.

Leonard Fournette had five touches before Yeldon got involved, but the fourth-year pro finished the first half with six carries and five targets, leading the Jaguars in both rushing and receiving yards. Yeldon also got some work in the third quarter after Blake Bortles left the game, whereas Corey Grant got his lone carry in the fourth quarter and only played four snaps on offense. Yeldon moved a step closer to locking down the No. 2 running back job, with his prowess on passing downs making him a fitting complement to Fournette. Grant is probably the more explosive runner, but he hasn't shown it this preseason with only 10 yards on nine carries.