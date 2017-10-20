Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Could be active Sunday

The Jaguars could make Yeldon active Sunday against the Colts for the first time this season regardless of the availability of Leonard Fournette (ankle), who is questionable for the contest, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

With Fournette enjoying a seamless transition to the NFL and Chris Ivory proving capable in a third-down role, the Jaguars haven't had much of a need for Yeldon's services. To Yeldon's credit, he hasn't made much of a fuss about his fall to fourth on the depth chart behind Fournette, Chris Ivory and Corey Grant, as Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone indicated that Yeldon has practiced well in recent weeks. If he dresses Sunday, Yeldon would certainly have an easier path to playing time if Fournette is held out, but even if that's the case, Yeldon would still likely be deployed only selectively behind Ivory, who would profile as an adequate three-down option for the Jaguars.