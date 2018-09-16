Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Could fill in for Fournette

Yeldon's teammate, Leonard Fournette (hamstring), appears unlikely to play Sunday against the Patriots, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

A final call on Fournette's Week 2 status has yet to be made, but it would seem pretty risky for the Jaguars to roll with him Sunday after he missed practice all week. If he is scratched from the team's 4:25 ET kickoff, Yeldon profiles as a nice lineup plug-in this week.

