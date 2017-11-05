Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Could see expanded workload Sunday
Yeldon is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals, according to John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Chris Ivory will start at running back with Leonard Fournette (coach's decision) inactive, but Yeldon could have a prominent role in the game plan.
Fournette was fully expected to suit up Sunday after missing the Jaguars' previous contest Week 7 against the Colts while nursing an ankle injury, but he was surprisingly included on the inactive list for a violation of a team rule. The absence of the lead back should translate to more opportunities for both Ivory and Yeldon, though it's unclear how the distribution of touches will shake out. In Week 7, Ivory scored a touchdown on 17 carries, but averaged just 2.8 yards per carry, while Yeldon was much more efficient in his nine totes, picking up 122 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Furthermore, Yeldon is the superior pass catcher of the two, which gives him another avenue for production in the event the Bengals defense is able to both snuff out him and Ivory in the run game. With that in mind, Yeldon may actually make for the higher-upside play in season-long and DFS formats for Week 9, though Ivory still warrants some intrigue.
