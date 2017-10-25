Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Could take over as top backup RB

Yeldon could supplant Chris Ivory as the top backup to Leonard Fournette (ankle) coming out of the Jaguars' Week 8 bye, Roy Cummings of FloridaFootballInsiders.com reports. "I think [Yeldon's Week 7 performance] makes you look at things and say where are we with the running backs, what's the situation, where are we on special teams?'' head coach Doug Marrone said earlier this week, after Yeldon gained 122 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and added 15 receiving yards on two catches in a 27-0 win over the Colts last Sunday. "I've always tried to get T.J. up [for game days], but it's a matter of that game-day roster number [because that] really limits you because you have to have X-amount of positions on [special] teams. That's always been the struggle."

The Jaguars made Yeldon inactive for their first six games of the season with Ivory proving to be a capable backup to Fournette and third-string option Corey Grant earning a key role on special teams. However, after Fournette's injury kept him on the sideline in Week 7, the Jaguars made Yeldon active for the first time all season, and he soundly outproduced Ivory, who logged 47 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries as the fill-in starter. It's unlikely that Marrone will clarify his backfield plans until the team resumes practicing next week, but despite Yeldon's superior showing last Sunday, it's not a foregone conclusion that he'll leapfrog Ivory on the depth chart. According to John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site, the team values Ivory as a power back who can wear down a defense when Fournette is off the field, though the shiftier, more elusive Yeldon would offer a different element to the backfield. Regardless of which player ultimately emerges as the top backup in Week 9, neither will represent much more than a handcuff for Fournette, who has earned 20-plus touches in all but one of the six games he's played this season.