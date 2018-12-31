Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Draws criticism after Sunday's game
Jaguars VP Tom Coughlin said he was "disappointed" in Yeldon and Leonard Fournette's (ankle) behavior during Sunday's loss to the Texans, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Yeldon and Fournette were seen throughout the game sitting on the bench and somewhat disconnected from the team, even when the offense was on the field. Coughlin also much more harshly said, "They were disrespectful, selfish and their behavior was unbecoming that of a professional football player." Fournette was inactive Sunday, yet Yeldon did not play a snap. The 25-year-old had 104 carries for 414 yards and one touchdown while catching 55 passes for 487 yards and four touchdowns this season, and has likely seen his time in Jacksonville unceremoniously come to an end as he is set for free agency in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...