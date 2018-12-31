Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Draws criticism after Sunday's game

Jaguars VP Tom Coughlin said he was "disappointed" in Yeldon and Leonard Fournette's (ankle) behavior during Sunday's loss to the Texans, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Yeldon and Fournette were seen throughout the game sitting on the bench and somewhat disconnected from the team, even when the offense was on the field. Coughlin also much more harshly said, "They were disrespectful, selfish and their behavior was unbecoming that of a professional football player." Fournette was inactive Sunday, yet Yeldon did not play a snap. The 25-year-old had 104 carries for 414 yards and one touchdown while catching 55 passes for 487 yards and four touchdowns this season, and has likely seen his time in Jacksonville unceremoniously come to an end as he is set for free agency in 2019.