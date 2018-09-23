Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Draws start at running back
Yeldon (ankle) is listed as active and starting Sunday's game against the Titans, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Meanwhile, Leonard Fournette, (hamstring ) is inactive. As long as his ankle holds up, look for Yeldon (10 carries for 58 yards and two catches for 13 yards in Week 2) to head the Jaguars' rushing attack in Week 3, but he figures to yield a share of touches to Corey Grant, who ran four times for 13 yards and caught six passes for 56 yards last Sunday against the Patriots.
