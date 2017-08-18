Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Exits with hammy injury

Yeldon (hamstring) was unable to return to Thursday's preseason game against the Buccaneers, ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco reports.

With Leonard Fournette (foot) sidelined, Yeldon surprisingly appeared to work ahead of Chris Ivory, who managed only four yards on seven carries but did catch two passes for 14 yards. Yeldon didn't fare much better before his early exit, gaining two yards on two carries and two yards on one reception, with all three touches coming on the opening drive. Assuming both he and Fournette are available, Yeldon likely will be limited to passing-down work once the regular season begins.