Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Expected back at practice
Yeldon (ankle) is expected to practice Thursday, Tad Dickman of Jaguars PR reports.
It won't be clear until after practice how much Yeldon was able to do, but it's a good sign that he will likely get some work in after not participating at all Wednesday.
More News
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Set to miss practice•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Still dealing with ankle injury•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Totals 90 scrimmage yards in loss•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Draws start at running back•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: On track to start Week 3•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Latest news: Cook a game-time call
Dalvin Cook looks like a true game-time decision for Thursday Night Football. Chris Towers...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio ready to fly
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...