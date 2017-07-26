Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Expected to practice Thursday

Yeldon (ankle) is expected to practice Thursday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports. "We'll start [working] T.J. and see where he's at and how much of a workload he can take," head coach Doug Marrone said. "He's worked extremely hard and has been here most of the off-season. We'll monitor him."

Yeldon -- who finished the 2016 season on injured reserve due to an ankle injury -- underwent corrective surgery in January, according to Mark Inabinett of AL.com, and subsequently missed the entire offseason program while in recovery. While it seems he may not be back to 100 percent yet, the fact he wasn't placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list suggests it may not be long until he's back to running full speed.