Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Faced with uncertainty

Yeldon's role for Week 2 against New England remains uncertain with teammate Leonard Fournette (hamstring) considered a game-time decision, Mike Kaye of First Coast News reports.

Fournette didn't practice at all this week, but both he and coach Doug Marrone have expressed optimism about his chances of playing. It's a difficult situation for fantasy owners, as the Jaguars have a 4:25 PM ET kickoff and could reduce Fournette's workload even if he's active. There is some chance we get a hint Saturday afternoon, when the Jaguars will need to decide if they're adding another running back to the active roster. Yeldon would have the upside to reach 20-plus touches if Fournette is ultimately ruled out.