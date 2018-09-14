Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Faced with uncertainty
Yeldon's role for Week 2 against New England remains uncertain with teammate Leonard Fournette (hamstring) considered a game-time decision, Mike Kaye of First Coast News reports.
Fournette didn't practice at all this week, but both he and coach Doug Marrone have expressed optimism about his chances of playing. It's a difficult situation for fantasy owners, as the Jaguars have a 4:25 PM ET kickoff and could reduce Fournette's workload even if he's active. There is some chance we get a hint Saturday afternoon, when the Jaguars will need to decide if they're adding another running back to the active roster. Yeldon would have the upside to reach 20-plus touches if Fournette is ultimately ruled out.
More News
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Scores touchdown after replacing injured Fournette•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Busy in passing game•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Facing competition from Grant•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: No longer on injury report•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Inactive Sunday•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Listed as questionable•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury reaction: Mixon having surgery
With Joe Mixon set to undergo surgery on his knee, Fantasy owners will be left without one...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football Week 2 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
TNF roundup, plus the latest news
If you missed Thursday's game, Chris Towers is here to catch you up on everything you missed,...
-
Powell vs. Crowell for Week 2 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Bilal Powell vs....