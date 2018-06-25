Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Facing competition from Grant

Corey Grant likely will push Yeldon for backup work, Mike Kaye of First Coast News reports.

With Chris Ivory out of the picture, Yeldon is a clear favorite to play in obvious passing situations, but that doesn't necessarily mean he would get the majority of carries if Leonard Fournette were to miss time with an injury. The 2015 second-round pick has averaged 4.0 yards on 361 career carries, typically struggling when tasked with a large workload. Grant's career stat line (6.1 YPC) is distorted by gains of 58 and 56 yards from fake punts, but he's also done well with his limited opportunities on offense, including three catches for 59 yards in last season's conference championship game. It won't come as any surprise if Grant gets the nod ahead of Yeldon when the Jaguars need to rest Fournette on early downs.

More News
Our Latest Stories