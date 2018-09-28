Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Following same plan as last week
Yeldon (ankle) took part in Friday's practice but did not do any cutting drills, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com.
Yeldon's practice schedule this week mimicked last week's plan, so it seems likely he will be available for Week 4 just like he was last Sunday. The only difference this time around is that fellow running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) seems more likely to take the field than he did in Week 3. While chances are Yeldon suits up Sunday against the Jets, his role would certainly be affected if Fournette returns after missing the last two games.
More News
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Returns to limited practice•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Expected back at practice•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Set to miss practice•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Still dealing with ankle injury•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Totals 90 scrimmage yards in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 4, including some interesting...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF Recap: Rams look unstoppable
Miss Thursday's game? Chris Towers catches you up on what went down, as well as all of the...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Latest news: Cook a game-time call
Dalvin Cook looks like a true game-time decision for Thursday Night Football. Chris Towers...