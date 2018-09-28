Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Following same plan as last week

Yeldon (ankle) took part in Friday's practice but did not do any cutting drills, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com.

Yeldon's practice schedule this week mimicked last week's plan, so it seems likely he will be available for Week 4 just like he was last Sunday. The only difference this time around is that fellow running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) seems more likely to take the field than he did in Week 3. While chances are Yeldon suits up Sunday against the Jets, his role would certainly be affected if Fournette returns after missing the last two games.