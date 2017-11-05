Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Fumbles in win
Yeldon rushed for 41 yards on 11 carries and added another 11 yards on two catches in Sunday's 23-7 win over Cincinnati. He lost a fumble during the contest.
The Jaguars coaches have been complimentary of Yeldon all season, heaping praise on him despite holding him out of the lineup in favor of Leonard Fournette and Chris Ivory. Yeldon exploded against Indianapolis two weeks ago during a 137-yard game with Fournette out of the lineup. He wasn't able to repeat that performance on Sunday against a tougher Bengals defense. It remains to be seen how the return of Fournette, who was benched for disciplinary reasons on Sunday, will impact Yeldon, but it's hard to see him getting too much work even in Jacksonville's run-heavy offense. Yeldon probably isn't much of a factor so long as Fournette and Ivory are both healthy.
