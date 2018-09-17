Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Gets 10 carries as starter

Yeldon rushed 10 times for 58 yards and caught two of five targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 31-20 win over New England.

Yeldon was Jacksonville's primary running back with Leonard Fournette (hamstring) sidelined, and he led the team in carries and rushing yards. He wasn't called on to do all that much, however, as quarterback Blake Bortles stole the show with 377 yards and four touchdowns through the air. Yeldon's known as a strong receiver out of the backfield, but eight of his teammates also managed at least 13 receiving yards in this one. While Fournette will probably be back for next week's tilt against the Titans, Yeldon would once again dominate touches out of the backfield if the starter can't suit up.