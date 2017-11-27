Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Gets eight touches in loss
Yeldon had three carries for 10 yard and caught five of six targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Cardinals.
With Leonard Fournette unable to get going and the Jags playing from behind for nearly all of the game, Yeldon picked up some extra snaps and touches, while Chris Ivory lost a fumble on his only carry. Yeldon's role as the passing-down back could lead to some productive outings when the Jags are forced into catch-up mode, but a Week 13 home matchup against the Colts is far from ideal for that scenario.
