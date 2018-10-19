Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Good to go Sunday
Yeldon (foot/ankle) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans.
With Leonard Fournette (hamstring) ruled out for another contest, Yeldon will once again head the Jaguars' backfield in Week 7, with Jamaal Charles on hand to work in a complementary role. He'll take aim at a Houston defense that has allowed an average of 95.8 yards per game on the ground to date. Yeldon logged just eight carries in Week 6's 40-7 loss to the Cowboys, but he should see more opportunities this weekend, assuming a more favorable game flow.
