Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Good to go this week

Yeldon (ankle) practiced fully Friday and does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Yeldon's Week 4 fantasy utility hinges on the status of top back Leonard Fournette (hamstring), who is trending toward being a game-time decision for this weekend's contest. Fortunately for those considering either back in their fantasy lineups, the Jaguars kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday.

