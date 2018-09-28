Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Good to go this week
Yeldon (ankle) practiced fully Friday and does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Yeldon's Week 4 fantasy utility hinges on the status of top back Leonard Fournette (hamstring), who is trending toward being a game-time decision for this weekend's contest. Fortunately for those considering either back in their fantasy lineups, the Jaguars kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday.
More News
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Following same plan as last week•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Returns to limited practice•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Expected back at practice•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Set to miss practice•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Still dealing with ankle injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 4, including some interesting...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF Recap: Rams look unstoppable
Miss Thursday's game? Chris Towers catches you up on what went down, as well as all of the...
-
Latest news: Cook a game-time call
Dalvin Cook looks like a true game-time decision for Thursday Night Football. Chris Towers...