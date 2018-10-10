Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Headed for big workload

Yeldon is expected to make another start at running back Sunday at Dallas, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Leonard Fournette (hamstring) has already been ruled out and is in clear danger of missing time beyond Sunday. With Corey Grant (foot) hitting injured reserve earlier this week, Yeldon is a safe bet to dominate the snaps out of the Jacksonville backfield, as recent signees Jamaal Charles and Dave Williams probably need some time to get up to speed. Charles hasn't played in a game since Week 15 of last season, and Williams is a seventh-round rookie who was signed off the Broncos' practice squad Tuesday.