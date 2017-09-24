Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Healthy inactive for second straight week
Yeldon (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Yeldon's inactive status for Week 1 was a byproduct of him being limited by a hamstring injury, but he'll be in street clothes for the second straight week despite being healthy. With the team's top draft pick, Leonard Fournette, proving capable of handling three-down duties, there hasn't been much of a need for Yeldon, who offers some pass-catching ability out of the backfield. Yeldon doesn't add any value on special teams, which has allowed Corey Grant to vault ahead of him on the depth chart as the team's third running back on game days.
