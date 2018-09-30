Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Huge effort as Fournette goes down

Yeldon rushed 18 times for 52 yards and a touchdown while catching all three of his targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-12 win over the Jets. He also lost a fumble.

Yeldon has now scored touchdowns in both games featuring Leonard Fournette this season, but he was held out of the end zone in both of his tries as the starter when Fournette was out. His first trip to the end zone came courtesy of a 31-yard catch in the second quarter and he added a one-yard rushing score in the game's final minute. Fournette's hamstring injury flared up and forced him out of this one, so Yeldon could regain the starting role in Week 5 against a generous Chiefs defense.