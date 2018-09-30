Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Huge effort as Fournette goes down
Yeldon rushed 18 times for 52 yards and a touchdown while catching all three of his targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-12 win over the Jets. He also lost a fumble.
Yeldon has now scored touchdowns in both games featuring Leonard Fournette this season, but he was held out of the end zone in both of his tries as the starter when Fournette was out. His first trip to the end zone came courtesy of a 31-yard catch in the second quarter and he added a one-yard rushing score in the game's final minute. Fournette's hamstring injury flared up and forced him out of this one, so Yeldon could regain the starting role in Week 5 against a generous Chiefs defense.
More News
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Good to go this week•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Following same plan as last week•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Returns to limited practice•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Expected back at practice•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Set to miss practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....