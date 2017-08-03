Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Impressing as receiver and protector

Yeldon (ankle) has been impressive as a pass blocker and pass catcher in the early stages of training camp, First Coast News reports.

Coach Doug Marrone hinted before training camp that Yeldon's workload might need to be managed as he returned from January ankle surgery, but it seems the third-year running back hasn't been limited through the first week of training camp. With Leonard Fournette set to immediately take over as the lead rusher, Yeldon likely knows that the passing game represents his best shot at retaining a significant role. Given that he offers the best mix of receiving and pass-blocking ability among the team's running backs, Yeldon figures to take the field for obvious passing downs even if Fournette proves to be a capable receiving threat. The likely role gives Yeldon some added appeal as a handcuff for the rookie, though the continued presence of Chris Ivory suggests the rushing workload would be split in the event of a Fournette injury.