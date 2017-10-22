Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: In uniform Sunday

Yeldon is active for Sunday's game against the Colts, Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports.

With Leonard Fournette inactive, Yeldon will suit up for the first time this season. That said, he's a Week 7 lineup dart, given that Chris Ivory is slated to start in Fournette's place Sunday.

