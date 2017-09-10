Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Inactive against Houston

Yeldon (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Yeldon was able to practice on a limited basis Thursday and Friday, but since his hamstring hasn't completely healed, the Jaguars won't have him suit up at less than full strength in the season opener. The Jaguars had likely been planning to deploy Yeldon in a third-down role, but his injury could pave the way for rookie Leonard Fournette and Corey Grant to see more reps out of the backfield on passing downs.