Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Larger workload expected Sunday
Yeldon is in line for an increased workload Sunday against the Texans due to the likely absence of Leonard Fournette (quadriceps), Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
The Jaguars are reportedly preparing Chris Ivory to start in place of Fournette, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. However, when Fournette missed Weeks 7 and 9, both Ivory and Yeldon were viable running back options. During that two-game stretch, Ivory out-snapped Yeldon, 77 to 58, on offense, but the latter outperformed the veteran in yards from scrimmage (189 to 151) while matching him in touchdowns with one. Note the preceding breakdown may be a one-game reality as the Jags have yet to clinch a playoff spot, currently sitting at 9-4 and the No. 3 seed in the AFC.
More News
-
Week 15 DFS plays
Heath Cummings knows the Patriots and Steelers have the highest over/under of the week. There's...
-
Fantasy football: Avoid Lamar Miller
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 15 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 15 TE sleepers
In a down week for tight ends, Charles Clay is one of several sleepers who can help you in...
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.