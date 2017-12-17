Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Larger workload expected Sunday

Yeldon is in line for an increased workload Sunday against the Texans due to the likely absence of Leonard Fournette (quadriceps), Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

The Jaguars are reportedly preparing Chris Ivory to start in place of Fournette, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. However, when Fournette missed Weeks 7 and 9, both Ivory and Yeldon were viable running back options. During that two-game stretch, Ivory out-snapped Yeldon, 77 to 58, on offense, but the latter outperformed the veteran in yards from scrimmage (189 to 151) while matching him in touchdowns with one. Note the preceding breakdown may be a one-game reality as the Jags have yet to clinch a playoff spot, currently sitting at 9-4 and the No. 3 seed in the AFC.