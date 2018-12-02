Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Leading receiver in low-scoring win

Yeldon rushed eight times for 16 yards and caught seven of eight targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Colts.

New quarterback Cody Kessler checked the ball down a lot, so Yeldon ended up leading the team in catches, targets and receiving yards. With Leonard Fournette serving a one-game suspension, Yeldon split backfield duties with Carlos Hyde, who had 13 carries and one catch. Fournette will return and head the Jacksonville backfield against the Titans in Week 14, but Yeldon's receiving skills should keep him involved in the upcoming Thursday clash.