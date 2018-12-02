Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Leading receiver in low-scoring win
Yeldon rushed eight times for 16 yards and caught seven of eight targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Colts.
New quarterback Cody Kessler checked the ball down a lot, so Yeldon ended up leading the team in catches, targets and receiving yards. With Leonard Fournette serving a one-game suspension, Yeldon split backfield duties with Carlos Hyde, who had 13 carries and one catch. Fournette will return and head the Jacksonville backfield against the Titans in Week 14, but Yeldon's receiving skills should keep him involved in the upcoming Thursday clash.
More News
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Set for increased role Week 13•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Limited to five touches in loss•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Quiet in Week 11•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Makes impact as receiver versus Colts•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Seven catches in Week 8 defeat•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Remains Week 8 starter•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...