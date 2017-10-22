Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Leads team in rushing Sunday
Yeldon carried nine times for 122 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's game against the Colts. He also caught two passes for 15 yards in the 27-0 win.
Yeldon was effective in his first action of the season, going over the 100-yard mark with a 58-yard touchdown scamper to cap off the scoring in the third quarter. Chris Ivory wasn't nearly as efficient while receiving 17 carries of his own, but he should remain the team's top reserve option moving forward. With Leonard Fournette (ankle) expected to return after the upcoming bye, Yeldon could once again be among the inactives in Week 9 against the Bengals.
