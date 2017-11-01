Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Likely to be active Sunday
Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Yeldon will be active for Sunday's game against the Bengals, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official website reports.
Yeldon took advantage of Leonard Founette's absence due to an ankle injury in the team's Week 7 win over the Colts, running for 122 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, while Chris Ivory managed just 17 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown and also lost a fumble. Fournette is expected to return coming out of a Week 8 bye, but the Jaguars nonetheless plan to keep Yeldon active for just the second time this season. He could step in as the No. 2 running back, in which case Ivory might land on the inactive list. Corey Grant is an important special teams contributor, and the Jags prefer not to use four spots on tailbacks. The team could make an exception if it thinks Ivory and Yeldon can both contribute to the offensive game plan against Cincinnati.
More News
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Could take over as top backup RB•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Leads team in rushing•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: In uniform Sunday•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Could be active Sunday•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Still has support of team•
-
Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Healthy inactive for second straight week•
-
SportsLine: Sit Wentz, not Richardson
Advanced computer model says bench Carson Wentz and start Paul Richardson.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: D.J. in doubt
Tuesday's trade deadline dominated the headlines, but that wasn't all that happened. Here's...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 WR rankings
Will Fuller looks like a star so far. Where does he rank in Week 9?