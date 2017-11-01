Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Likely to be active Sunday

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Yeldon will be active for Sunday's game against the Bengals, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official website reports.

Yeldon took advantage of Leonard Founette's absence due to an ankle injury in the team's Week 7 win over the Colts, running for 122 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, while Chris Ivory managed just 17 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown and also lost a fumble. Fournette is expected to return coming out of a Week 8 bye, but the Jaguars nonetheless plan to keep Yeldon active for just the second time this season. He could step in as the No. 2 running back, in which case Ivory might land on the inactive list. Corey Grant is an important special teams contributor, and the Jags prefer not to use four spots on tailbacks. The team could make an exception if it thinks Ivory and Yeldon can both contribute to the offensive game plan against Cincinnati.