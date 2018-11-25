Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Limited to five touches in loss
Yeldon ran for 16 yards on three carries and caught two passes for 17 yards during Sunday's 24-21 loss to Buffalo.
The five touches were a season low for Yeldon even though Leonard Fournette was tossed midway in the third quarter. After that, Yeldon was given just one carry to Carlos Hyde's five and was targeted four times in the passing game, hauling in just one. Yeldon has 16 catches and just 13 carries in his past four games -- that's not great considering the Jaguars are much better running the ball than passing it. Next Sunday brings a Colts defense ranked among the best in the league with just 3.9 yards per opponent carry.
