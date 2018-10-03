Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Logs limited practice session Wednesday

Yeldon (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Yeldon continues to manage an ankle issue, but we' expect him to be a go this weekend. He's in line to head the Jaguars' backfield in Week 5, with coach Doug Marrone already having ruled Leonard Fournette (hamstring) out for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs.

