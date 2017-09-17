Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Made healthy inactive Sunday

Yeldon (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday for the Jaguars' Week 2 contest against the Titans, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

According to O'Halloran, it's the first time in Yeldon's career that he'll be a healthy scratch. After sitting out the Jaguars' Week 1 win over the Texans with a hamstring injury, Yeldon returned to full practice this week and would have been available Sunday, but the Jaguars apparently came away satisfied enough with rookie Leonard Fournette's work on third downs in Week 1 to keep using him in passing scenarios. That makes Yeldon somewhat of a redundant depth piece, as he's not as strong of a between-the-tackles runner as Chris Ivory and doesn't offer the value on special teams that Corey Grant provides.