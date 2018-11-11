Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Makes impact as receiver versus Colts
Yeldon carried three times for 12 yards and caught five passes for an additional 56 yards during Sunday's 29-26 loss to the Colts.
Leonard Fournette's return to the lineup dramatically limited Yeldon's carries, but his involvement as a receiver allowed him to reach a respectable total of 63 scrimmage yards on the day. Fournette racked up 29 touches despite missing the last several weeks, so he appears to be past his latest injury issues for the time being. As such, Yeldon should be expected to take on a similar role next Sunday against the Steelers.
