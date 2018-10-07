Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Nabs receiving touchdown

Yeldon caught eight of 10 targets for 69 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 30-14 loss to Kansas City. He added 53 yards on 10 carries.

With the Jags trailing by 23 points late in the third quarter, Yeldon circled out for a 14-yard touchdown fade, burning a Chiefs linebacker in the process. The eight grabs on Sunday pushed Yeldon up to second on the team and his three receiving touchdown leads the squad. All the while, he is on pace for a career high in rushing yards. Obviously, Yeldon's value is directly tied to the health of Leonard Fournette (hamstring). With Fournette's status uncertain for Week 6, Yeldon's receiving acumen could be valuable against a Dallas secondary that ranks among the best in the league in holding down opposing receivers.