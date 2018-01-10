Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: No longer on injury report

Yeldon (illness) is not listed on the Jaguars' injury report in advance of Sunday's playoff game against the Steelers.

Yeldon, who missed the team's wild-card win over the Bills this past weekend, is healthy enough to suit up Sunday. If he does, he'd re-enter the backup mix behind Leonard Fournette, who logged 21 carries for 57 yards and caught three passes for 21 yards against Buffalo. With Fournette clearly the team's lead back, Yeldon's fantasy utility is restricted to deeper PPR formats these days.