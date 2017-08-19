Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: No practice Saturday
Yeldon (hamstring) isn't practicing Saturday, Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports.
Yeldon exited Thursday's preseason game with a hamstring injury. With Leonard Fournette (foot) out of commission for the time being as well, Chris Ivory should operate as the No. 1 runner until further notice, with Corey Grant in the fold as well.
