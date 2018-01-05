Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Not spotted Friday

Yeldon was not spotted at Friday's practice after sitting out Thursday with an illness, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com.

It's not clear just how under the weather Yeldon is, but he is apparently feeling ill enough to sit out back-to-back days of practice leading up to the Jaguars' wild-card game this weekend. His official status for Sunday's matchup with the Bills will be revealed after Friday's practice comes to a close.