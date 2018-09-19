Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Nursing ankle injury

Yeldon isn't expected to practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury.

While Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was sidelined for the Jaguars' Week 2 win over the Patriots, Yeldon drew the start at running back and logged 41 offensive snaps to backup Corey Grant's 30. While Grant did more damage in the passing game (six receptions for 56 yards), Yeldon was the team's top runner, finishing with 58 yards on 10 carries while chipping in two catches for 13 yards. It appears Yeldon may have gotten banged up along the way, which at least temporarily clouds his status heading into Sunday's divisional matchup with the Titans. Even if Yeldon rallies in time to log a full practice and avoid an injury tag heading into the weekend, he could see his opportunities dwindle. Fournette is set to practice Wednesday in some capacity, which bodes well for his chances of suiting up in Week 3 and recapturing the lead-back role.